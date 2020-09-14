Game Balls: 5 Standouts From Washington's Win Over The Eagles

Game Ball No. 3: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

During the first half of the game, Washington was disappointed with its performance and didn't think that it was playing up to its potential. At halftime, Haskins, a first-year captain, stepped up to the plate and gave a speech that lit a fire under his teammates and changed the tempo of the game.

During his halftime speech, Haskins brought up how Washington led 17-0 in last year's opener and ended up losing to Philadelphia. With Washington being at home, Haskins said there was no reason that it should feel like the "little bro" to Philadelphia.

Haskins' positive mindset motivated the team to find a way to win. Under Haskins, that's exactly what they did. Haskins finished the game with 17 completions for 178 yards and one touchdown. After the victory, he went on to say that Washington has a great future and that he's grateful to be a captain and to be looked up to by his teammates.

Game Ball No. 4: Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio

Washington's defense kept the team in the game with three turnovers and several standout players. Jon Bostic had eight combined tackles, one sack, and three quarterback hits; Chase Young had a 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble; and Fabian Moreau grabbed an interception before halftime.