Washington Football Team Vs. Eagles Inactives, Week 1

Sep 13, 2020 at 11:46 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations
LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 11 QB Alex Smith
  • No. 29 CB Kendall Fuller
  • No. 35 RB Bryce Love
  • No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
  • No. 72 T David Sharpe
  • No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles

The Eagles declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 2 QB Jalen Hurts
  • No. 17 WR Alshon Jeffery
  • No. 26 RB Miles Sanders
  • No. 56 DE Casey Toohill
  • No. 65 T Lane Johnson
  • No. 93 DT Javon Hargrave
  • No. 96 DE Derek Barnett

No. 20 Jimmy Moreland is expected to start in place of No. 29 Kendall Fuller at cornerback.

No. 18 Jalen Reagor is expected to start in place of No. 17 Alshon Jeffery

No. 35 RB Boston Scott is expected to start in place of No. 26 RB Miles Sanders

No. 63 T Jack Driscoll is expected to start in place of No. 65 T Lane Johnson

No. 94 Josh Sweat is expected to start in place of No. DE Derek Barnett

