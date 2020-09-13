Washington Football Team Vs. Eagles Inactives, Week 1

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

No. 11 QB Alex Smith

No. 29 CB Kendall Fuller

No. 35 RB Bryce Love

No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.

No. 72 T David Sharpe

No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles

The Eagles declared the following players as inactive:

No. 2 QB Jalen Hurts

No. 17 WR Alshon Jeffery

No. 26 RB Miles Sanders

No. 56 DE Casey Toohill

No. 65 T Lane Johnson

No. 93 DT Javon Hargrave

No. 96 DE Derek Barnett

No. 20 Jimmy Moreland is expected to start in place of No. 29 Kendall Fuller at cornerback.

No. 18 Jalen Reagor is expected to start in place of No. 17 Alshon Jeffery

No. 35 RB Boston Scott is expected to start in place of No. 26 RB Miles Sanders

No. 63 T Jack Driscoll is expected to start in place of No. 65 T Lane Johnson

No. 94 Josh Sweat is expected to start in place of No. DE Derek Barnett