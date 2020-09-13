Washington Football Team Vs. Eagles Inactives, Week 1

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 11 QB Alex Smith
- No. 29 CB Kendall Fuller
- No. 35 RB Bryce Love
- No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
- No. 72 T David Sharpe
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
The Eagles declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 2 QB Jalen Hurts
- No. 17 WR Alshon Jeffery
- No. 26 RB Miles Sanders
- No. 56 DE Casey Toohill
- No. 65 T Lane Johnson
- No. 93 DT Javon Hargrave
- No. 96 DE Derek Barnett
No. 20 Jimmy Moreland is expected to start in place of No. 29 Kendall Fuller at cornerback.
No. 18 Jalen Reagor is expected to start in place of No. 17 Alshon Jeffery
No. 35 RB Boston Scott is expected to start in place of No. 26 RB Miles Sanders
No. 63 T Jack Driscoll is expected to start in place of No. 65 T Lane Johnson
No. 94 Josh Sweat is expected to start in place of No. DE Derek Barnett
