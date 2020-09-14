Here's What Ron Rivera Was Thinking Before Washington's Crucial Fourth-Down Conversion

Rivera received a firsthand look of what it's like to choose the safe play over the gutsy call early in his head coaching career. In his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, the team was 0-6 in games decided by five points or fewer.

Rivera also faced a similar situation to Sunday's during a Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills in 2013. The Panthers were clinging to a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter when the offense faced a 4th-and-1 at Buffalo's 21-yard line. Rivera sent out Graham Gano to extend the Panthers' lead to six, only for E.J. Manuel to direct a nine-play, 79-yard drive that gave the Bills a 24-23 advantage with two second left.

The conservative decision that day haunted Rivera; he was so focused on it that he even ran a red light and almost got sideswiped on his way home from the Panthers' facility. It was only after that game that he began to heed advice he received from John Madden about coaching too conservatively.

"Your biggest problem is you played by the book," Madden had said. "There is no book. Do what your instincts tell you. You've played enough football and coached enough to rely on your instincts."

Flash forward to Sunday's game against the Eagles, and there were a couple of thoughts flying through Rivera's head on the fourth-down call. His defense was playing well, giving him confidence Washington could get the ball back if the offense could not convert. If the offense got the first down, it would put the team in a better position to win the game. To Rivera, the gamble had favorable odds.

Still, the thought of taking the easy points lingered in Rivera's head, which made him hesitate. But then another thought crossed his mind: "Hey, forget it."