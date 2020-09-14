News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

Sep 14, 2020 at 10:29 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team

"Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17, at FedExField on Sunday afternoon. 
  • Washington defeated Philadelphia for the first time since Week 14 of the 2016 season, snapping a six game losing streak.
  • Washington won their first Week 1 home game since 2011.
  • Washington trailed 17-0 and came back to win 27-17, marking the biggest comeback victory over Philadelphia in franchise history. 
  • Washington registered eight total sacks, the most in a single game since recording 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the 2014 season.  
  • The eight total sacks in a game are tied for the fifth-most in a single game in franchise history. 
  • Washington's eight total sacks is tied for the most in a season opener in franchise history. The last season opener that Washington registered eight sacks in was in 1973 against San Diego. 
  • Washington won their first NFC East matchup since defeating the New York Giants in Week 8 of the 2018 season. 
  • Washington's defense held Philadelphia to 57 yards on the ground. The mark is tied for 10th-lowest in Eagles franchise history in a single game, and the least rushing yards allowed since 1953.
  • Washington has started the season 1-0 against the NFC East for the first time since 2018. 
  • Washington held Eagles QB Carson Wentz to a 72.5 passer rating, his ninth-worst rate in a single game. 
  • It is the first time Washington has defeated the Eagles at home in a season opener since 1986.
  • Washington improved its overall record against Philadelphia to 87-79-5 and 5-5-0 against the club in Week 1. 
  • Washington handed Doug Pederson his first loss in a season opener since becoming Philadelphia's head coach.
  • Washington held Philadelphia to their fewest amount of points in a single game since Week 11 of 2012 when they held them to six points. 
  • Head Coach Ron Rivera won his first game for Washington and his fifth career game over the Eagles.
  • Rivera is the first head coach to win their first game with the franchise since Mike Shanahan in 2010 (Bill Callahan won his first game as the interim head coach). 
  • Rivera improves to 67-21-1 in games that his team wins or is even in the turnover battle.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. finished the contest 17-for-31 for 178 yards and one touchdown pass for a passer rating of 82.5.
  • Haskins Jr. also had a 19-yard rush, which was the second-longest of his career.
  • Haskins Jr. did not throw an interception for the third-consecutive game dating back to last season.
  • Running back Antonio Gibson made his first career start and finished the game with nine rushes for 36 yards and hauled in two receptions for eight yards.
  • Running back Peyton Barber finished the game with 17 carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns.
  • It was the third time in Barber's career that he registered multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin led Washington with five receptions and 61 receiving yards.
  • McLaurin has the second-most receiving yards through 15-career games in franchise history.
  • Wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. registered three receptions for 50 yards.
  • Tight end Logan Thomas made his first career start at tight end for Washington and hauled in four receptions for 37 yards along with one touchdown reception.

DEFENSE:

  • Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan notched two solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.
  • Kerrigan (92.0) passed Dexter Manley (91.0) as the franchise leader in official sacks (since 1982).
  • Kerrigan recorded multiple sacks for the first time since Week 11 of the 2019 season against the New York Jets.
  • Kerrigan now has 18 games with multiple sacks, currently No. 2 all-time in franchise history behind Dexter Manley (23 games).
  • Kerrigan now has 13.5 sacks against the Eagles, which is the most by any player since 2011.
  • Defensive end Chase Young started his first career game and registered four tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and his first career forced fumble.
  • Linebacker Jon Bostic started at middle linebacker and had a team-high eight tackles (five solo) along with one tackle for loss.
  • Cornerback Jimmy Moreland started in place of Kendall Fuller and recorded six tackles (five solo) along with his first career interception, which he returned 32 yards.
  • Safety Troy Apke started and recorded a team-high eight tackles (four solo).
  • Safety Landon Collins started and notched five tackles (four solo) along with two tackles for loss.
  • Washington rookies DE Chase Young, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, C Keith Ismael, S Kamren Curl, LB Khaleke Hudson, WR Isaiah Wright, DE James Smith-Williams all made their regular season debuts.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Punter Tress Way finished the game with seven punts for 329 yards (47.0 avg.) and pinned two of his punts inside the 20 yard line.

