3 Keys: How Washington Can Beat The Eagles

3. Protect The Quarterback

Washington does not know who will be the starting quarterback when it faces the Eagles on NBC's Sunday Night Football, but the offensive line will need to protect whoever is lining up under center.

Washington has allowed 47 sacks this season, which stands as the third-most in the NFL. It has allowed about three sacks per game, and its signal-callers have taken sacks on 7.6% of their dropbacks. Even in wins, Washington has struggled, as quarterbacks were sacked nine times during its four-game winning streak.

Even though the Eagles will be without Cox and Barnett, who have accounted for 26% of the team's sacks, they still remain a formidable pass-rushing unit. They have the second-highest adjusted sack rate and the third-highest sack percentage. Their Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade is 86.8, and they have 17 players with at least 0.5 sacks this year.

While Washington has struggled to protect the passer, there is evidence to show that it has improved. The team has received a PFF pass blocking grade of at least 83.0 in each of the last three games, and two of those games -- the Panthers and San Francisco 49ers -- were its highest grades in the category (84.1 and 86.0, respectively). It's another reminder of how far the offense has come since Week 1, when it received a season-low 32.6 grade.

"I think, offensively, we've still got some work to do as we build this program," Turner said. "We'll reflect on a little bit more of that once the season is over, but we've gotten a lot better. We've gotten better in a lot of areas. That's kind of what we tried to do."