Washington Football Encourages Salute Members To Attend USO-Metro's Virtual Stars & Stripes Benefit For The Troops 

Washington Salute long-time not-for-profit partner, USO-Metro, to host a four-day virtual celebration raising money to continue connecting active-duty service members with family, home, and country!

USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore's Stars & Stripes Benefit for the Troops is an annual party for a cause fundraiser that brings together over 500 industry professionals and community leaders to support USO-Metro through a fun-filled night that helps raise more than $300,000 annually to support the vital programs and services USO-Metro provides to active-duty military and their families. With the health and safety of their attendees at the forefront of their planning for 2020, USO-Metro is proud to present it's 18th Annual Stars & Stripes: Virtual Edition!

While they will miss the connection and community this event brings together, they're devoted to offering a virtual event that is just as exciting for their guests as if it were in person. Join them October 12th-16th, 2020 for a week's worth of exciting virtual activities including online casino games presented by Live! Casino & Hotel, one-of-a-kind silent auction items, and more!

On October 15th at 7:00pm ET, be sure to get your tickets for the exclusive live show featuring special musical performances by two surprise guests, a lesson in mixology from a locally acclaimed mixologist, and an engaging emcee committed to keeping the party going!