Washington Football Encourages Salute Members To Attend USO-Metro's Virtual Stars & Stripes Benefit For The Troops 

Sep 20, 2020 at 08:45 AM
Washington Salute long-time not-for-profit partner, USO-Metro, to host a four-day virtual celebration raising money to continue connecting active-duty service members with family, home, and country!

USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore's Stars & Stripes Benefit for the Troops is an annual party for a cause fundraiser that brings together over 500 industry professionals and community leaders to support USO-Metro through a fun-filled night that helps raise more than $300,000 annually to support the vital programs and services USO-Metro provides to active-duty military and their families. With the health and safety of their attendees at the forefront of their planning for 2020, USO-Metro is proud to present it's 18th Annual Stars & Stripes: Virtual Edition!

While they will miss the connection and community this event brings together, they're devoted to offering a virtual event that is just as exciting for their guests as if it were in person. Join them October 12th-16th, 2020 for a week's worth of exciting virtual activities including online casino games presented by Live! Casino & Hotel, one-of-a-kind silent auction items, and more!

On October 15th at 7:00pm ET, be sure to get your tickets for the exclusive live show featuring special musical performances by two surprise guests, a lesson in mixology from a locally acclaimed mixologist, and an engaging emcee committed to keeping the party going!

We Salute USO-Metro on their virtual endeavor keeping their mission alive. To purchase tickets to the virtual 18th Annual Stars & Stripes Benefit for the Troops, VISIT HERE.

Washington Salute Names Fort Belvoir The Week Three Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
Washington Salute Names Fort Belvoir The Week Three Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Leading into the week three match-up against the Cleveland Browns, Washington Salute and Nissan have named Fort Belvoir the Week Three Base of the Week presented by Nissan! Join us on the journey all season long! 
Washington Salute Celebrates National Dog Week With Wes Martin & Paws For Purple Hearts
Washington Salute Celebrates National Dog Week With Wes Martin & Paws For Purple Hearts

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Wes Martin joined Paws for Purple Hearts to discuss their mission helping suffering warriors with Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy, and talk about his own mission rescuing pups with Brave Breed Rescue.
Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Amidst the Washington Football Team's Week Two Match-Up In Arizona, Washington Salute Continued A Campaign To Recognize Installations In It's Region As The Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan! Join Us On Our Journey All Season Long! 
Washington Salute to Host Virtual Walking Dogs with Wes Martin Featuring Paws for Purple Hearts
Washington Salute to Host Virtual Walking Dogs with Wes Martin Featuring Paws for Purple Hearts

Kicking Off The Washington Salute 2020 Virtual Impact Series, Guard Wes Martin will host a virtual 'walk' with Paws for Purple Hearts Instructors and Program Participants to Talk About Community Programs Training Service Dogs with Wounded Warriors.
Washington Football Team Celebrates The United States Air Force's 73rd Birthday In Home Opener
Washington Football Team Celebrates The United States Air Force's 73rd Birthday In Home Opener

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team opened the season against their division rival in the Philadelphia Eagles featuring a variety of United States Air Force Birthday celebration pieces included in the Washington Football Team Second Screen Experience! 
Washington Salute Names Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall First Official Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
Washington Salute Names Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall First Official Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall for being named the first Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by NISSAN of the 2020-21 NFL Season.
Washington Salute Hosts First Employee Readiness Workshop with Hope for the Warriors
Washington Salute Hosts First Employee Readiness Workshop with Hope for the Warriors

On Tuesday, September 8th, Washington Salute kicked off their 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop series with Hope for the Warriors with the intention of providing active-duty service members proper resources and tools to finding employment in their transition out of the military.
Washington Football Honors Two Airmen During Sunday's USAA Salute to Service Moment
Washington Football Honors Two Airmen During Sunday's USAA Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team SSgt Erica Frazier and SSgt Bryan Potter of the United States Air Force During the USAA Salute to Service Moment.
Washington Salute Hosts Military Kick-Off Event Of The Season With GEICO Military
Washington Salute Hosts Military Kick-Off Event Of The Season With GEICO Military

On Friday, September 4, 2020, Washington Salute joined forces with GEICO Military to host the military kick-off event of the year featuring insight and sneak peaks 
Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September
Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September

On Tuesday, September 1st, Major General Ricky Rupp of the United States Air Force will meet 20-30 Airmen in the United States Air Force to conduct a reenlistment at FedExField.
Washington Salute to Kick-Off 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop Series with Hope for the Warriors
Washington Salute to Kick-Off 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop Series with Hope for the Warriors

On Tuesday, September 8th, Washington Salute will kick off a 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop with the Warrior's Compass Program for Active-Duty Service Members, Spouses, & Veterans.

