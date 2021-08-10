Meet The FANs: With Brandi Cowgill, Every Sunday Is 'Funday'

Tailgating has been at the center of Cowgill's fandom. She loves the vibe of the crowd, meeting new people, cooking and dancing (there's apparently some great DJ setups in the parking lot). It's just a good time, she said, and in a way, she has to implement components from all the FAN categories, which involves no shortage of planning.

For Cowgill, the necessities include a canopy, a grill and good food.

"If we have a game coming up and we're tailgating, I'm getting ready a week or two before," Cowgill said. "I'm planning my menu. Who's bringing the corn hole boards? All of it. Where are we parking? What lot are we in? It's a little bit to get ready, but when we get there, it's 'Sunday Funday' for sure."

As the "Sunday Funday" captain, Cowgill would like to see some of those tailgating experiences spread across the entire parking lot. It could even be something as simple as an informal corn hole tournament. No matter what it is, the main requirement is that it needs to be interactive for the entire fanbase.

"Just something, some way for the people out there to come together and have fun," Cowgill said.

Cowgill has literally been around Washington fans since birth; she was born in the fall during the season. Football has been an integral part of her life, and she's dedicated this time of year to making sure everyone has a good time, whether they're wearing burgundy and gold or not.