Meet The FANs: Lawrence Suggs' Vision For A Family-Friendly FedExField

Children are carrying the torch for the next generation of fans, Suggs said, and he wants them to learn the details of the game in a safer space without some of the other ruckus that goes on during gamedays. Suggs' vision would be creating a section where families and other kids can watch the game together so parents can point out different aspects of the game to their kids.

"When I bring my daughters, I want them to be able to listen and watch and learn and absorb the game without hearing a lot of the other things that go on around them that, as a parent, I don't want them to hear."

Suggs also wants to see other things, like concessions, have options that are more beneficial to fans. Suggs likes fried food just as much as the next person, but sometimes he likes to have fruits and vegetables when sitting down with his kids.

There's a lot of benefits that come with creating a more kid-friendly atmosphere, Sugg said, but one of the biggest is a much more deep-rooted fanbase.

"We inherit our love of our teams from our parents," he said. "Nothing can match to actually being at the stadium, seeing, hearing, smelling, intaking everything around you.

Suggs wants to do his part to continue building Washington's fanbase. He wants to see FedExField filled with burgundy and gold in his lifetime as well as the generation after him. He wants his kids to be part of that, and when his daughters finally do get to attend a game, he wants it to be a memory that lasts a lifetime.