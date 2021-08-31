A Closer Look At The Washington Football Team's 2021 Roster

Terry McLaurin

Curtis Samuel

Adam Humphries

Dyami Brown

Cam Sims

DeAndre Carter

Dax Milne

Notable cuts: Tony Brown, Isaiah Wright, Antonio Gandy-Golden

Takeaways: There was never much, if any doubt that the trio of Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries would fill out the top of Washington's receiver corps. McLaurin has not missed a step and continues to show progress as the team's No. 1 wideout. Humphries, who played alongside Fitzpatrick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a strong rapport with the starting signal caller that Rivera noticed right away.

Samuel has not practiced since OTAs, although Rivera is confident in his comfort with Scott Turner's offense. Because of that, Washington has elected to take its time with Samuel recovery to make sure he's fully healthy.

"Curtis is a special guy," Turner said. "He can do everything. He's physical, he's fast, he's very intelligent. There's a lot of guys that you maybe have the skillset to kind of be versatile, but the mental, they can't handle moving around just because it's hard."

Dyami Brown has established himself as a capable deep threat in practice and with his 29-yard grab against the Bengals. And being true to his desire to show he's a complete receiver, he's had success winning matchups closer to the line of scrimmage.

"Dyami is a special talent, and you can just see it every day in practice," Heinicke said. "He's getting better, he's understanding the offense better, and he's got world-class speed on the football field."

Cam Sims has been a valued piece of the receiver corps since last season. Rivera has seen him take strides in camp, and his size will be key to his role in 2021.