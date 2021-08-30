WFT Daily: Washington Mulls Over Its Final Roster Decisions

By the time Rivera had his Sunday afternoon press conference, he had already met with his assistant coaches to get assessments on their respective positions. It was during that meeting that they gave Rivera their rankings for each of their players based on performance and development. From there, he met with general manager Martin Mayhew, Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney and the rest of Washington's front office to discuss what they think the potential 53-man roster will be.

There are several questions that Washington must answer when examining the merits of keeping a certain player. Rivera needs to know the depth at each position and whether his coaches think that player is going to develop with more experience.