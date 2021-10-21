Scouting the Packers: 5 quick hits on Green Bay

The Washington Football Team (2-4) will take a trip to Lambeau to square off against the 5-1 Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay hasn't looked back since their 38-3 loss in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints. The Packers have gone on to win five straight and currently sit atop the NFC North.
The Washington defense saw improvement against Kansas City in the first half, causing a season-high three turnovers, although it could not maintain that performance in a 31-13 loss. They'll will face another challenge in quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense.
Here's what you need to know about the Pack heading into the matchup:
1. The numbers hide an efficient Green Bay offense.
Looking at the offensive statistics, it would be tough to pick out the team on a five-game win streak. While Green Bay does have the edge, the Washington Football Team is producing similar offensive numbers; Green Bay is 23rd in total offense, while Washington is 24th. The difference is that Green Bay has found a way to execute on the scoreboard. Green Bay ranks 15th in the league in scoring offense, averaging 24 points per game. Washington, on the other hand, averages 22.7 points per game and has yet to score a touchdown on an opening drive this year.
2. Davante Adams is a dangerous weapon in a limited Packers passing attack.
Like the rest of Green Bay's offense, the numbers suggest Green Bay's passing game is not what it was in year's past. The offense averages 234.0 passing yards per game, which ranks 21st in the league. With that said, Davante Adams is still a problem for defenses. The wide receiver holds the top receiving spot in the NFL with 668 yards and two touchdowns. A strong opponent like Adams, who averages 111.3 yards per game, will be a major focus for the Washington secondary.
3. The one-two punch of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.
Much of Green Bay's success in the running game -- it averages 109.5 yards -- comes from running back Aaron Jones, who is ninth among running backs with 385 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Jones only accounts for half of what Washington's defense need to account for, though. A.J. Dillon, a 2020 second-round pick out of Boston College, has also been effective with 225 yards on 49 carries. Washington will need to contain both Jones and Dillon in order contain the Packers' rushing attack.
4. Aaron Rodgers is still accurate.
Rodgers isn't putting up the same numbers as some of the other top quarterbacks, but he's lost none of his potency directing the Packers' offense. The former MVP has thrown for 12 touchdowns and one interception in the last five games. He's fifth in the NFL with a 65.6 QBR, and he has completed 66.7% of his passes. Defensive end Chase Young and the defensive line will look to continue building their pass-rush, which is tied for 19th with 12 sacks.
5. Green Bay's defense has been a difference-maker.
The Green Bay defense has proven to be the difference-maker for the team and has been putting up standout numbers. The unit ranks fifth in the league, allowing opponents 315 yards per game; it also can defend the passing game, giving up 206.5 yards per game in the air. However, the numbers aren't as high when it comes to defending the ground game. The Packers are allowing 108.5 rush yards per game. It should provide an opportunity for Washington's Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic to find open lanes. Gibson ranks 14th in the league with 357 yards and three touchdowns. McKissic tacks on 100 rushing yards and 215 receiving yards on the season. The Packers also have one of the league's top tacklers in linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. Campbell has 55 tackles and two interceptions on the season.