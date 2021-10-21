Scouting the Packers: 5 quick hits on Green Bay

Rodgers isn't putting up the same numbers as some of the other top quarterbacks, but he's lost none of his potency directing the Packers' offense. The former MVP has thrown for 12 touchdowns and one interception in the last five games. He's fifth in the NFL with a 65.6 QBR, and he has completed 66.7% of his passes. Defensive end Chase Young and the defensive line will look to continue building their pass-rush, which is tied for 19th with 12 sacks.

The Green Bay defense has proven to be the difference-maker for the team and has been putting up standout numbers. The unit ranks fifth in the league, allowing opponents 315 yards per game; it also can defend the passing game, giving up 206.5 yards per game in the air. However, the numbers aren't as high when it comes to defending the ground game. The Packers are allowing 108.5 rush yards per game. It should provide an opportunity for Washington's Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic to find open lanes. Gibson ranks 14th in the league with 357 yards and three touchdowns. McKissic tacks on 100 rushing yards and 215 receiving yards on the season. The Packers also have one of the league's top tacklers in linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. Campbell has 55 tackles and two interceptions on the season.