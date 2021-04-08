How The Strategic Patience Of Washington's Front Office Provided Flexibility For The Draft

Washington had some of the most money to spend in free agency, but it decided the best way to fill the gaps on its roster was to take a "wait and see" approach. The biggest test for this regarded the quarterback position. There were plenty of avenues Washington could have taken, but more importantly, whoever it decided to sign needed to possess the qualities it was looking for in a starter.

"You've got to have football intelligence to play the position," Mayhew told reporters in February. "You've got to have the arm talent. The leadership ability is really important. One of the most important things I think is the football character. That's all the preparation that goes into it, that's understanding the game, that's being mentally tough, that's having passion for it. All of those things are required in that position. You really can't cut any corners there."

Because of that, the 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick was "part of the conversation from the beginning," Rivera said. Washington wanted a player who could help them win and continue to develop its younger players. Not only is Fitzpatrick known for doing both, but he also checks off all the other boxes on the front office's list.