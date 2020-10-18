Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 20-19 Loss To The Giants

Game Ball No. 2: Defensive Back Kendall Fuller

Fuller has been one of the defense's biggest standouts since returning from injury in Week 3, and he continued that progress Sunday as he managed to stay in bounds and record his fourth interception in three games. Fuller now leads the NFL in interceptions.

Washington was still trailing by three points late in the third quarter. The Giants had marched 73 yards on 14 plays and moved their way to Washington's seven-yard line. Jones' pass to Darius Slayton looked like it was going to fall incomplete, but Fuller was able to make a diving catch to intercept the ball for a touchback.

On the previous play, Fuller was called for pass interference that kept the drive alive. He was initially unhappy with the play, but the pick almost immediately replaced that frustration.