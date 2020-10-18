News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 20-19 Loss To The Giants

Oct 18, 2020 at 07:15 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Despite the close 20-19 defeat, Logan Thomas, Kendall Fuller and Cole Holcomb were all crucial players for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Here's how they performed against the Giants:

Game Ball No. 1: Tight End Logan Thomas

Thomas was one of the offensive standouts for Washington during its matchup against the New York Giants. The tight end finished the day with three receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.

With 17 seconds left in the half, Washington was trailing New York, 13-3. At the Giants five-yard line, quarterback Kyle Allen lofted the ball into the left corner of the end zone, where Thomas was able to grab the ball and barely keep his feet in bounds for a touchdown.

This scoring drive cut Washington's deficit to three points and boosted its morale heading into halftime.

"I tried to keep my feet down and make a play on the ball," Thomas, who recorded his second touchdown of the season, said after the game. "Kyle put up a good [pass]."

Game Ball No. 2: Defensive Back Kendall Fuller

Fuller has been one of the defense's biggest standouts since returning from injury in Week 3, and he continued that progress Sunday as he managed to stay in bounds and record his fourth interception in three games. Fuller now leads the NFL in interceptions.

Washington was still trailing by three points late in the third quarter. The Giants had marched 73 yards on 14 plays and moved their way to Washington's seven-yard line. Jones' pass to Darius Slayton looked like it was going to fall incomplete, but Fuller was able to make a diving catch to intercept the ball for a touchback.

On the previous play, Fuller was called for pass interference that kept the drive alive. He was initially unhappy with the play, but the pick almost immediately replaced that frustration.

"Looking back on it, I'm glad [the referee] called it," Fuller said. "I thought it was iffy on whether they would call it in bounds or say that I rolled out. I remember Golden Tate coming up and asking me, and I said, 'Let me just pray to God real quick,' and he came through."

Related Links

Game Ball No. 3: Linebacker Cole Holcomb

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera were expecting Holcomb to make his return after missing the past four weeks with a knee injury. As someone who recorded 105 tackles in his rookie season, Holcomb was a welcome presence to the linebacker rotation, as he had a team-high six tackles during Sunday's game.

With less than six minutes left in the first quarter, New York's offense ran double reverse involving Darius Slayton and Evan Engram, but that didn't fool Holcomb, who recognized the play and took down Slayton at Washington's 16-yard line for a three-yard loss.

Later in the first half, Holcomb took down Jones two yards short of the goal line, which forced the Giants to settle for a 20-yard field goal.

"Cole is getting healthy. Hopefully, we'll get Cole involved," Del Rio said Wednesday. "I think Cole's got a chance to be a good player for us. He got banged up in Week 1 and we haven't seen him since. Hopefully we get him back. We're just looking for production from our linebackers and understanding where they are in the scheme of our defense. We're looking for guys to make plays."

PHOTOS: Week 6 - Washington vs. Giants, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos courtesy of Josh Lobel/NFL, Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team and John Minchillo/AP)

IMG_4383
1 / 26
IMG_4358
2 / 26
IMG_4353
3 / 26
IMG_4336
4 / 26
IMG_4228
5 / 26
IMG_4217
6 / 26
IMG_3978
7 / 26
Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
8 / 26

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) throws a pass away from New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
9 / 26

Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) throws a pass away from New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) hands off to J.D. McKissic (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
10 / 26

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) hands off to J.D. McKissic (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
11 / 26

Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's J.D. McKissic (41) rushes as New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers (21) and Blake Martinez (54) close in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
12 / 26

Washington Football Team's J.D. McKissic (41) rushes as New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers (21) and Blake Martinez (54) close in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
13 / 26

Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
IMG_4422
14 / 26
IMG_4500
15 / 26
IMG_4514
16 / 26
IMG_4477
17 / 26
Image from iOS (3)
18 / 26
Image from iOS (5)
19 / 26
Image from iOS (2)
20 / 26
Image from iOS (4)
21 / 26
IMG_4861
22 / 26
IMG_4862
23 / 26
IMG_4884
24 / 26
IMG_4881
25 / 26
IMG_4873
26 / 26

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Giants

The Washington Football Team played better in an NFC East matchup against the New York Giants but could not convert the game-winning two-point conversion attempt. Here are five takeaways from Sunday's game.
news

Instant Analysis: Washington Suffers 20-19 Loss In New York

Kyle Allen's fumble late in the fourth quarter resulted in the Giants' go-ahead score Sunday. 
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Giants

The Washington Football Team trails the New York Giants, 13-10, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 6

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Rams

The Washington Football Team fell behind early and could never find its rhythm offensively in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Here are five takeaways from the Week 5 matchup.
news

Instant Analysis: Big Plays Hurt Washington's Defense In Loss To Rams

After taking a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, Washington was outscored 24-3 the rest of the game.
news

Alex Smith Completes Remarkable Comeback

Smith completed 5-of-6 passes for 35 yards on two drives in the second quarter of Washington's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Rams

The Washington Football Team trails the Los Angeles Rams, 20-10 at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Rams Inactives, Week 5

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams
news

Wake Up Washington 10/11: Kyle Allen Makes His Washington Debut

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Advertising