Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 9

Nov 08, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the New York Giants:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.
  • No. 12 WR Tony Brown
  • No. 19 Robert Foster
  • No. 58 Thomas Davis Sr.
  • No. 74 T Geron Christian Sr.
  • No. 80 Dontrelle Inman
  • No. 95 DE Casey Toohill

The Giants declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 11 WR Golden Tate
  • No. 31 RB Devonta Freeman
  • No. 72 OT Jackson Barton
  • No. 79 G Kenny Wiggins
  • No. 83 TE Eric Tomlinson
  • No. 90 DE RJ McIntosh
  • No. 28 CB Brandon Williams

