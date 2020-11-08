Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 9

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the New York Giants:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.
- No. 12 WR Tony Brown
- No. 19 Robert Foster
- No. 58 Thomas Davis Sr.
- No. 74 T Geron Christian Sr.
- No. 80 Dontrelle Inman
- No. 95 DE Casey Toohill
The Giants declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 11 WR Golden Tate
- No. 31 RB Devonta Freeman
- No. 72 OT Jackson Barton
- No. 79 G Kenny Wiggins
- No. 83 TE Eric Tomlinson
- No. 90 DE RJ McIntosh
- No. 28 CB Brandon Williams
