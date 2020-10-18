Instant Analysis: Washington Suffers 20-19 Loss In New York

Aside from the giveaways, Allen was effective in his first full game as Washington's starter. The third-year signal caller spread the ball around en route to completing 31 of his 42 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Terry McLaurin led all pass-catchers with 74 yards on seven catches, but he was one of four players who racked up at least 40 receiving yards. Tight end Logan Thomas (three receptions, 42 yards) caught Allen's first touchdown pass late in the first half.