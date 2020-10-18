News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Instant Analysis: Washington Suffers 20-19 Loss In New York

Oct 18, 2020 at 04:39 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

instant-analysis-giants-washington-week-6
Quarterback Kyle Allen attempts a pass during the Washington Football Team's 20-13 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2020. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

Head coach Ron Rivera's gambles this season have typically paid off. The Washington Football Team converted five of their eight fourth-down tries through five weeks, and it added two more conversions Sunday in New York.

But after quarterback Kyle Allen connected on a 22-yard touchdown to Cam Sims with less than a minute to play, Rivera went for it all. Trailing, 20-19, he did not want to go into overtime against the winless Giants; he wanted to win the game with a two-point conversation.

As Allen dropped back and rolled out left, he could not find anyone open. Eventually, his time to throw ran out, and his game-winning pass attempt fell incomplete, sealing Washington's fifth straight defeat.

"I went for two because I believe that the only way you learn to win is play to win," Rivera said.

PHOTOS: Week 6 - Washington vs. Giants, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos courtesy of Josh Lobel/NFL, Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team and John Minchillo/AP)

IMG_4383
1 / 26
IMG_4358
2 / 26
IMG_4353
3 / 26
IMG_4336
4 / 26
IMG_4228
5 / 26
IMG_4217
6 / 26
IMG_3978
7 / 26
Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
8 / 26

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) throws a pass away from New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
9 / 26

Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) throws a pass away from New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) hands off to J.D. McKissic (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
10 / 26

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) hands off to J.D. McKissic (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
11 / 26

Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's J.D. McKissic (41) rushes as New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers (21) and Blake Martinez (54) close in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
12 / 26

Washington Football Team's J.D. McKissic (41) rushes as New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers (21) and Blake Martinez (54) close in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
13 / 26

Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
IMG_4422
14 / 26
IMG_4500
15 / 26
IMG_4514
16 / 26
IMG_4477
17 / 26
Image from iOS (3)
18 / 26
Image from iOS (5)
19 / 26
Image from iOS (2)
20 / 26
Image from iOS (4)
21 / 26
IMG_4861
22 / 26
IMG_4862
23 / 26
IMG_4884
24 / 26
IMG_4881
25 / 26
IMG_4873
26 / 26

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Rivera said the game came down to Washington's two turnovers, both of which Allen committed. The second one was much more costly, as the Giants (1-5) scooped up Allen's fumble late in the fourth quarter and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown. Instead of Washington marching down the field for the game-winning drive, it received the ensuing kickoff facing a 20-13 deficit.

As Allen did throughout the game, he responded well to his mistakes by leading Washington (1-5) on a 10-play, 75-yard drive. The possession mostly consisted of short passes, but on 1st-and-10 from the Giants' 22-yard line, offensive coordinator Scott Turner called a deep shot. Allen threw a perfectly placed ball down the left side to Sims, who was only in the lineup because of injuries to Isaiah Wright and Antonio Gandy-Golden.

However, Sims' first-career touchdown catch was overshadowed by the failed two-point conversion moments later.

Related Links

Aside from the giveaways, Allen was effective in his first full game as Washington's starter. The third-year signal caller spread the ball around en route to completing 31 of his 42 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Terry McLaurin led all pass-catchers with 74 yards on seven catches, but he was one of four players who racked up at least 40 receiving yards. Tight end Logan Thomas (three receptions, 42 yards) caught Allen's first touchdown pass late in the first half.

The Giants pulled out their first victory by establishing the running game and capitalizing on their opportunities. Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones finished 12-of-19 passing for 112 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was also the team's leading rusher with 74 yards on seven carries.

Washington will return to FedExField next Sunday to play the Dallas Cowboys in another NFC East showdown.

Related Content

news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Giants

The Washington Football Team trails the New York Giants, 13-10, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 6

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Rams

The Washington Football Team fell behind early and could never find its rhythm offensively in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Here are five takeaways from the Week 5 matchup.
news

Instant Analysis: Big Plays Hurt Washington's Defense In Loss To Rams

After taking a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, Washington was outscored 24-3 the rest of the game.
news

Alex Smith Completes Remarkable Comeback

Smith completed 5-of-6 passes for 35 yards on two drives in the second quarter of Washington's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Rams

The Washington Football Team trails the Los Angeles Rams, 20-10 at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Rams Inactives, Week 5

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams
news

Wake Up Washington 10/11: Kyle Allen Makes His Washington Debut

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
news

Kyle Allen Is Well-Prepared To Lead Washington's Offense

Allen has been asked to be a leader multiple times throughout his playing career. Those experiences have prepared him to take charge of Washington's offense.
news

'I'm Always Ready': Kyle Allen Leans On Past Experiences To Prepare For Starting Role

Allen was "thrown into the fire" with the Panthers. He said that experience helped him grow as a quarterback.

Advertising