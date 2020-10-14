Washington Vs. Giants Preview: The Start Of A 3-Game Division Stretch

ALL-TIME SERIES

New York leads the all-time series, 102-68-4.

Washington won 11 consecutive games against the Giants from 1971-76.

Washington's first win against the Giants organization came in 1932 when Washington was known as the Boston Braves, outscoring them 14-6.

Washington and the Giants have met 176 times, making them Washington's most common opponent.

The two teams' most-recent meeting was Dec. 22, 2019, when Washington fell to the Giants, 35-31, in an overtime battle.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

Head coach Ron Rivera (1st season in Washington)

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (1st)

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (1st)

Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (2nd)

New York:

Head coach Joe Judge (1st season in New York)

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (1st)

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (1st)

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (3rd)

KEY NEW FACES

Washington:

QB Kyle Allen

RBs Antonio Gibson / J.D. McKissic

TE Logan Thomas

OL Keith Ismael / Wes Schweitzer

DE Chase Young

LBs Thomas Davis Sr. / Kevin Pierre-Louis

DBs Ronald Darby / Kendall Fuller

New York:

LBs Kyler Fackrell / Blake Martinez

OT Andrew Thomas

RBs Devonta Freeman / Dion Lewis

CB James Bradberry

K Graham Gano

BIGGEST STORYLINES

Washington is looking to start 2-0 in the division -- Washington started the season off strong by defeating its first divisional opponent of the year, the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, Washington has fallen to a 1-4 record and has yet to establish a steady rhythm. The team will have a chance to correct that against the Giants, who have an 0-5 record.

Five weeks into the season, the NFC East is still up for grabs. While many different scenarios can play out this next week, the most ideal one for Washington would be a win against the Giants, a Eagles loss and a Cowboys loss. If this were to happen, Washington would jump back into first place.

Washington will face the worst rushing offense in the league -- The Giants are ranked last in rushing offense, averaging just 79 yards per game. Washington has struggled to defend the run since holding the Eagles to 57 yards on the ground, but it has also matched up against four top 10 rushing offenses in the past month.

After New York's star running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in the second game of the season, the Giants have been unable to fill the gap at the running back position. In fact, quarterback Daniel Jones is the team's rushing leader with 130 yards compared to running back Devonta Freeman, who only has 103 yards on 33 carries.

Washington's defense is 15th in yards allowed but 23rd against the run. The team will need to take advantage of the Giants' struggles and establish dominance on the ground early.

Quarterback Kyle Allen is looking to build on limited success — Quarterback Kyle Allen made his debut for Washington last week but was forced to exit the game in the second quarter with an arm injury.

Allen showed promise in his first start with Washington. He completed 9-of-13 passes for 74 yards and also showed his mobility by scoring Washington's only touchdown on a seven-yard scramble, which gave the team a 7-6 lead. After the game, Rivera told Allen he would be the starting quarterback against the Giants as long as he is healthy.

"I thought the scoring drive that Kyle led us on was good," Rivera said Monday. "I thought he made good decisions. He delivered a good ball for the most part. Unfortunately, the next time we got another drive going he got knocked out of the game. But again, it's what we're looking for. He managed it well.