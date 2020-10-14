Washington Vs. Giants Preview: The Start Of A 3-Game Division Stretch

After suffering its fourth straight loss this season to the Los Angeles Rams, the Washington Football Team will travel to play the New York Giants as a part of its three-game stretch of NFC East matchups. Here's everything you need to know before the Week 6 divisional game:
GAMEDAY INFORMATION:
Date: Oct. 18
Time 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
WATCH: FOX
- Adam Amin (play-by-play)
- Mark Schlereth (analyst)
- Lindsay Czarniak (reporter)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- New York leads the all-time series, 102-68-4.
- Washington won 11 consecutive games against the Giants from 1971-76.
- Washington's first win against the Giants organization came in 1932 when Washington was known as the Boston Braves, outscoring them 14-6.
- Washington and the Giants have met 176 times, making them Washington's most common opponent.
- The two teams' most-recent meeting was Dec. 22, 2019, when Washington fell to the Giants, 35-31, in an overtime battle.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (1st season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (2nd)
New York:
- Head coach Joe Judge (1st season in New York)
- Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (3rd)
KEY NEW FACES
Washington:
- QB Kyle Allen
- RBs Antonio Gibson / J.D. McKissic
- TE Logan Thomas
- OL Keith Ismael / Wes Schweitzer
- DE Chase Young
- LBs Thomas Davis Sr. / Kevin Pierre-Louis
- DBs Ronald Darby / Kendall Fuller
New York:
- LBs Kyler Fackrell / Blake Martinez
- OT Andrew Thomas
- RBs Devonta Freeman / Dion Lewis
- CB James Bradberry
- K Graham Gano
BIGGEST STORYLINES
Washington is looking to start 2-0 in the division -- Washington started the season off strong by defeating its first divisional opponent of the year, the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, Washington has fallen to a 1-4 record and has yet to establish a steady rhythm. The team will have a chance to correct that against the Giants, who have an 0-5 record.
Five weeks into the season, the NFC East is still up for grabs. While many different scenarios can play out this next week, the most ideal one for Washington would be a win against the Giants, a Eagles loss and a Cowboys loss. If this were to happen, Washington would jump back into first place.
Washington will face the worst rushing offense in the league -- The Giants are ranked last in rushing offense, averaging just 79 yards per game. Washington has struggled to defend the run since holding the Eagles to 57 yards on the ground, but it has also matched up against four top 10 rushing offenses in the past month.
After New York's star running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in the second game of the season, the Giants have been unable to fill the gap at the running back position. In fact, quarterback Daniel Jones is the team's rushing leader with 130 yards compared to running back Devonta Freeman, who only has 103 yards on 33 carries.
Washington's defense is 15th in yards allowed but 23rd against the run. The team will need to take advantage of the Giants' struggles and establish dominance on the ground early.
Quarterback Kyle Allen is looking to build on limited success — Quarterback Kyle Allen made his debut for Washington last week but was forced to exit the game in the second quarter with an arm injury.
Allen showed promise in his first start with Washington. He completed 9-of-13 passes for 74 yards and also showed his mobility by scoring Washington's only touchdown on a seven-yard scramble, which gave the team a 7-6 lead. After the game, Rivera told Allen he would be the starting quarterback against the Giants as long as he is healthy.
"I thought the scoring drive that Kyle led us on was good," Rivera said Monday. "I thought he made good decisions. He delivered a good ball for the most part. Unfortunately, the next time we got another drive going he got knocked out of the game. But again, it's what we're looking for. He managed it well.
With support from Rivera and his teammates, Allen will be in position to help lead Washington to its first win since Week 1.
INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
Daniel Jones vs. Washington's pass rush -- Jones is in his second season, and his inexperience has not helped the Giants, as it is just one of three winless teams. Jones has completed 62% of his passes for 4,138 yards in 18 career games, but his five interceptions this year are tied for fourth in the league. He's also fumbled 22 times in his career and lost 14 of them.
Jones has managed to keep the Giants competitive, which could cause problems for Washington's defense. Washington has consistently gotten off to slow starts, allowing three of its opponents to score on its opening drives. Washington's pass rush ranks sixth with 15 sacks, so it has a good chance of containing Jones, who has been sacked 16 times this season.
Terry McLaurin vs. Giants' secondary -- Terry McLaurin has been one of the league's most productive wide receivers this year. Aside from ranking ninth in receiving yards (413) and targets (46), he also averages 14.2 yards per reception and 82.6 yards per game.
The Giants are 11th against the pass, but there have not been any standout players on the defensive side of the ball. This could be a chance for McLaurin to get open more often, as he has matched up against cornerbacks like Darius Slay, Patrick Peterson, Denzel Ward, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Jalen Ramsey. Washington's quarterbacks have a 103.7 passer rating when targeting McLaurin, according to Pro Football Focus, and that could provide its offense the spark it needs to bounce back from a 108-yard outing against the Rams.
Washington's offensive line vs. New York's defensive line -- Washington's offensive line has struggled to protect quarterbacks and give them enough time to execute plays. That was the case last week, with Allen and Alex Smith getting sacked a combined eight times. Washington is 31st with 21 sacks allowed this season.
Sunday's game against the Giants could provide a reprieve for Washington, which has played four of the league's top 10 defenses in terms of sacks. New York is tied for 12th with 12 sacks, and has 10 players with at least 0.5 sacks. However, none of those players are the NFL top pass rushers like Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Washington's offensive line has struggled, especially since the team placed Brandon Scherff on Injured Reserve in Week 3, but the team has a chance to perform better against a less productive pass rush.
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Dwayne Haskins (939)
- Passing TDs -- QB Dwayne Haskins (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (213)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (413)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Dontrelle Inman (2)
- Tackles -- LB Jonathan Bostic (42)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (3)
- Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (3)
New York:
- Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (1,111)
- Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (2)
- Rushing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (130)
- Rushing TDs -- RBs Devonta Freeman and Dion Lewis, QB Daniel Jones (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Darius Slayton (365)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Darrius Slayton (2)
- Tackles -- LB Blake Martinez (50)
- Sacks -- LBs Blake Martinez and Leonard Williams, DT Leonard Williams (2)
- Interceptions -- FS Julian Love, CB James Bradberry, LB Kyler Fackrell (1)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 32nd (263 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 30th (17.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 30th (181.6 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 31st (21)
- Rushing offense -- 31st (81.4 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 32nd (29.85%)
- Total defense -- 15th (356.4 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 22nd (28.4 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 7th (226.8 YPG)
- Sacks -- 6th (15)
- Rushing defense -- 23rd (129.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 12th (39.44%)
- Time of possession -- 29th (27:24)
- Turnover differential -- T-19th (-1)
New York:
- Total offense -- 30th (282.4 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 31st (16.2 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 28th (203.4 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 20th (16)
- Rushing offense -- 32nd (79 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 22nd (40.62%)
- Total defense -- 8th (343 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 18th (26.6 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 11th (232.4 YPG)
- Sacks -- 16th (12)
- Rushing defense -- 15th (113.2 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 31st (54.85%)
- Time of possession -- 28th (27:56)
- Turnover differential -- T-25th (-3)