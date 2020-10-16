Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Giants, Week 6

"I think that's why you see me do that on 3rd-and-1 and stick my nose in there and try to go get it because it really does mean that much to me. I'm always going to compete no matter where we're at, what the standings are, what the score is. This is all I play the game for is competing. It's every day in practice, it's every day in walk throughs, it's whatever. It's all about competing. Yeah, we're working through a lot right now. There's a lot of things we have to change. There's a lot of things we need to get better at. But, I think if you have that mindset collectively around the building from everybody -- as long as you're going to compete, as long as you're going to give it everything you've got, the people that do that are going to stick around. You're going to find the people that do that consistently and the people that do that great and you're going to build that culture that Coach Rivera is so good at doing."

"You've got to keep playing. No matter what happens, you've got to keep playing. I was in the same situation as a first-time head coach. I was in the same situation as a first-time coordinator. Things are going to be hard. I've said that from the beginning. This is not going to be easy. Just because I'm showing up does not mean we're going to win the division. We've got to work through it. There are a lot of things to grow through. You have to keep playing and you have to keep playing the guys that you think are going to help you going forward. That's what we're trying to do right now. We're going to play guys that we think are going to help us, but as I said, there's an interesting stretch right now. There are five games that are very impactful, and that we have an opportunity and a chance. We're going to see what happens and we're going to go for it. That's all that's happened right now is I've changed my approach to this. A big part of it is looking at the schedule from the beginning and saying: 'These four games are going to be very interesting, but we're developing.' These next four based on where we are -- we have a chance. We'll see what happens."