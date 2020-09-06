Washington Football Honors Two Airmen During Sunday's USAA Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team presented the first USAA Salute to Service Moment on the Washington Football Team Second Screen Experience in the first quarter of Washington's first game of the 2020-21 season. An appraised in-game moment that normally occurs exclusively at FedExField, Washington did not want to forgo the recognition this season, so they teamed up with USAA to welcome service members from each branch to FedExField to pre-record the moments on September 1st.

Join us each home game as we honor deserving service members in our community this season. The USAA Salute to Service Moment in week one honored Staff Sergeant Erica Frazier and Staff Sergeant Bryan Potter of the United States Air Force (in celebration of the U.S. Air Force 73rd Birthday).

Staff Sergeant Erica Frazier

Staff Sergeant Erica Frazier of the United States Air Force is an Aviation Resource Manager at the 316th Operation Support Squadron on Joint Base Andrews. Hailing from Kansas City, KS, Sergeant Frazier has served 11 years and did two tours in Afghanistan. Sergeant Frazier followed her father's footsteps to serve and to make her family proud. Sergeant Frazier is filled with joy and pride to serve this nation and is honored by the Washington Football Team today!

Staff Sergeant Bryan Potter