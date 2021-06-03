How Washington's Young LBs Are Learning To Grow Together

The linebacker position is one of several young groups on the Washington Football Team's roster -- outside of Jon Bostic, who is entering his ninth season, its average age is 25 years old -- but there may be some benefits to that.

Five of Washington's linebackers have three or fewer years of experience at this point in their careers. That creates chances for players like Cole Holcomb, Khaleke Hudson and this year's first-round pick Jamin Davis to be one the receiving end of more playing time. It also means that they will need to learn the details of the position as they go along.

But that works out just fine, Holcomb said on Washington Football Today, because they are all enduring that process together. It builds consistency for the group, and they are all able to learn from each other and create more competition to help them achieve their goal of being one of the NFL's best defenses.

"It does form a tight brotherhood," Holcomb said. "I enjoy my group of guys that we've got in there."