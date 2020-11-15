Washington Falls Short Against The Lions Despite 21-Point Comeback

Washington's first half against the Lions looked eerily like last week's against the New York Giants. While D'Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson were slicing into the front seven, quarterback Matthew Stafford was gashing the secondary. After Washington was forced to punt on its opening drive, Stafford connected with Marvin Hall for a 55-yard touchdown, capping off a five-play, 92-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Washington responded with a 38-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins, but Detroit was back in the end zone two drives later. This time, it was Marvin Jones who found the end zone on a 27-yard score.

Smith and Washington's offense, which got into the red zone twice in the first half, seemed like it started to find some momentum in the final minutes before the break with an 11-play drive. However, Terry McLaurin coughed up the ball at Detroit's 33-yard line, which Stafford used to drive down the field and allow Matt Prater to kick a 53-yard field goal and extend the lead to 17-3.

"Honestly, I was stunned before [halftime] that we had three points," Smith said. "I felt like there were nine point, easily, that we really didn't walk away with. It was hard to swallow."