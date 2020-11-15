News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Lions Inactives, Week 10

Nov 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Detroit, Mi. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the New York Giants:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 8 QB Kyle Allen
  • No. 19 WR Robert Foster
  • No. 50 LB Jared Norris
  • No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
  • No. 74 T Geron Christian Sr.
  • No. 80 Dontrelle Inman

The Detroit Lions declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 10 QB David Blough
  • No. 19 WR Kenny Golladay
  • No. 39 RB/WR Jamal Agnew
  • No. 40 LB Jarrad Davis
  • No. 61 OL Logan Stenberg
  • No. 72 T Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • No. 97 DT Nick Williams

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

