Washington Football Team Vs. Lions Inactives, Week 10

Detroit, Mi. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the New York Giants:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 8 QB Kyle Allen
- No. 19 WR Robert Foster
- No. 50 LB Jared Norris
- No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
- No. 74 T Geron Christian Sr.
- No. 80 Dontrelle Inman
The Detroit Lions declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 QB David Blough
- No. 19 WR Kenny Golladay
- No. 39 RB/WR Jamal Agnew
- No. 40 LB Jarrad Davis
- No. 61 OL Logan Stenberg
- No. 72 T Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- No. 97 DT Nick Williams
