Washington Secures Logan Thomas On 3-Year Extension

Logan Thomas put on a show during his first season as a No. 1 tight end in 2020, and now he's being rewarded for it.

Thomas, who was set to be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 season, has signed a three-year extension with Washington, which has secured one of the fastest-rising tight ends in the league as a key weapon for its offense.

"As far as the way he blocks, his total attitude as a real pro, his leadership qualities, and then his production as a receiver is obviously proven," said tight ends coach Pete Hoener. "I just look for that to keep going up and up."

Hoener made the case to head coach Ron Rivera that Washington should take a chance on Thomas last season. He saw what he called "complete tight end tools" in Thomas, with his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame as well as his 34-inch arms and 11-inch hands. It turned out that Hoener's hunch was accurate, as Thomas hauled in 110 receptions for 670 yards, which was the second-most on the team.

Thomas's best stretch came when Washington was making it's push to win the NFC East. More than half of his production (342 yards) came in the final five games.

"He's made some really good strides, he's got a quarterback background so he has a little bit of a jump start on a lot of things compared to a lot of guys," Rivera said. "He is doing great. He's developing, he's growing into the role even more so. It's fun to watch him, he's got the good skillset and he is a guy that contributes a lot for us."

Hoener believes Thomas is a "Top 5, 6 or 7" tight end based on his tools, and both he and Rivera think he could be even better because of his experience in the scheme. The important thing is that Thomas will now be able to take those next steps in the burgundy and gold.