PickSix: Some Preseason Ponderings

After months (which has felt like years) of waiting, the Washington Football Team will be facing off against another team. It's gameday; get hyped.

There's a lot to talk about before Washington takes on the New England Patriots tonight, so let's get right to it. Here's what fans want to know this week.

-- William S.: We finally get to enjoy a top TE in Logan, but why doesn't the team trade for another seasoned and accomplished TE to pair with him in two TE sets? If Thomas goes down, especially for a length of time, what will the team do?

I'll start off by saying this, William: I think Washington likes what it has at tight end outside of Logan Thomas, so I don't think they're in the market. But even if they were, it would be easier said than done to make that trade. There are plenty of accomplished tight ends in the NFL, including one or two great ones, but good luck finding a team willing to part with them because of how invaluable they are to modern offenses.