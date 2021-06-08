Minicamp Notebook, Day 1: Getting Back To Normal

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

The season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers continues to creep closer as the Washington Football Team began its mandatory minicamp, and there was a feeling of normalcy at Inova Sports Performance Center Tuesday morning.

"It does feel much more normal," head coach Ron Rivera said during his press conference. "We still have some protocols that we do have to follow as far as social distancing and gathering indoors and in crowds and all that kind of stuff. We have to be smart about that. But having what amounted to a four-week program in person...that's pretty cool."

Aside from getting more in-person work this summer, the head coach also gets the chance to get more acquainted with his team, which features several new faces. The face-to-face interaction is an approach that he prefers because he is able to make a better connection than speaking with players during Zoom meetings.

Rivera has been pleased with what he has seen over the past month, and that trend continued during Tuesday's practice. Here are some observations from this morning.