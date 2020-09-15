NFL Launches 'Fan Of The Year' Program

One lucky Washington Football Team fan could have a chance to represent the franchise at Super Bowl LV as a part of the NFL's "Fan of The Year" program.

In partnership with all 32 Clubs, the program is designed to spotlight fans who have a special affinity for their local team, provides inspiration to others and showcase how football unites their family, friends and local communities.

From now until Oct. 12th, fans are able to submit either themselves or someone they know to receive this honor, and can do so through at NFL.com/fanoftheyear. Each team will select one fan representative who embodies the values that their Club abides by throughout the year.

The 32 "Fans of the Year" will then be narrowed down to a top eight and eventually a final three format during the NFL playoffs. The final three "Fans of the Year" will receive a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, inclusive of two tickets plus a VIP experience. The ultimate "Fan of the Year" winner will be crowned during Super Bowl weekend.

Throughout the regular season, all 32 "Fans of the Year" selected will also receive a series of prizes/virtual experiences, recognizing their loyalty to the League and the Club they represent.

Please visit NFL.com/fanoftheyear for full details.