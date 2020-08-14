Opponent Outlook: Washington Welcomes The Baltimore Ravens For A Week 4 Showdown

INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

Washington's defense vs. Lamar Jackson -- The 23-year-old Jackson redefined the term "dual-threat quarterback" during his record-breaking, MVP-winning season in 2019. Not only did he lead the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns (compared to just six interceptions), but he finished sixth in the league with 1,206 rushing yards -- crushing Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

If Washington hopes to defeat its local counterpart, it must contain the electrifying and transcendent Jackson with heavy and consistent pressure. Luckily for Rivera's team, it will go up against another running quarterback in Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray two weeks earlier. How the defense performs against Murray should serve as a blueprint for how to defend Jackson.

Washington's wide receivers vs. Baltimore's secondary -- While Baltimore's offense lit up scoreboards, its defense ranked among the top six in the league in both rushing and passing defense. A big reason for that was the Ravens' shutdown secondary, which included first-team All-Pro cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and perennial Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas.

All three players are back, presenting a difficult task for Washington's young and inexperienced receiving core. Finding ways to get open will be crucial as the offense attempts to move the ball against a stingy defense.

Washington's offensive line vs. defensive end Calais Campbell -- The Ravens' biggest offseason move was the acquisition of Campbell from Jacksonville in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Campbell turns 34 years old in September, but he has made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017. Since 2009, Campbell has averaged 8.0 sacks per season.

Although he's listed as a defensive end, Campbell will mostly line up between the guard and tackle in the Ravens' 3-4 defense.

If he's on the right side, he'll be going up against Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and veteran tackle Morgan Moses. But should he play on the left, his opponents will not be decided until there's an open competition at training camp.

Stopping Campbell will be imperative given the Ravens' defensive front also includes 2019 Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon and veteran newcomer Derek Wolfe. It will also give Dwayne Haskins Jr. more time to read a defense that blitzed way more than any other team last season.

OPPOSING VIEWPOINT

In preparation for the start of the 2020 season, WashingtonFootball.com also spoke with Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink to gain additional insight about Washington's Week 4 opponent.

As the reigning NFL MVP, what, if anything, can Lamar Jackson improve on entering his third season?

"He did everything well last year, especially running the ball, obviously, breaking the single-season record, and throwing over the middle, throwing with pressure, he performed really well in the red zone, all those things. I mean he led the league in touchdown passes last year. So, he did a lot really well.

"But he can get better, especially in making throws outside the hash marks. And part of that is just mechanics. Lamar has the arm strength. I think it's just that if he can tighten up his mechanics a little bit, he'll just be more accurate on those throws. It's the outs -- 10-yard outs -- it's the sideline throws, it's deep over the middle, deep down to the corners. He can make those, but if he can get it to a higher percentage on those, then the Ravens will be a lot better if they need to throw the ball a lot and they need to stop the clock and they need to come from behind. If he makes those throws, they'll be a lot better, and it'll just stretch defenses, because everybody is kind of just putting their defenders in the middle of the field to defend against the run, to try to take away from Mark Andrews, who was Lamar's top target last year.

And if he can get his outside receivers more involved -- last year, the Ravens had the fewest amount of completions to wide receivers in the whole league -- then teams are going to have to spread out their defenses more, and it's just going to open up more lanes for the running backs and for Lamar to run."

A lot of draft analysts praised the Ravens' 2020 draft class. What kind of impact do you expect the rookies to make this season?

"League-wide, it's going to be hard for rookies to make a huge impact, period, just because of the missed time this offseason. That's going to be a big deal.

"But with that said, the Ravens need one of their rookie inside linebackers, notably Patrick Queen, their first-round pick, to be a starter. They're pretty thin at inside linebacker otherwise. They drafted Queen at pick No. 28, and then they followed up and drafted Malik Harrison out of Ohio State in the third round as well. And really, both of those guys could end up being starters, but one of them almost has to be an instant starter for the Ravens. So Patrick Queen is going to have a lot on his plate.

"Otherwise, you're looking at J.K. Dobbins, who was a second-round pick. The Ravens feel like they got the best running back in the draft, but they already have a stable of very good running backs. I mean they just broke the all-time team rushing record last year, and they didn't have J.K. Dobbins. So, they're going to be fine with whatever they get from him, and it could be a lot -- he could be the 1b to Mark Ingram -- or he could be the No. 2 or whatever. Or maybe eventually he ends up supplanting Mark Ingram.

"So I think you have a lot of guys with high upside, but they are going to need one of those inside linebackers to step up early."

What do you think are the three biggest storylines for the Ravens entering this season?

"I think the biggest one is can they get over the playoff hump? In back-to-back years with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback in the playoffs, they've lost both times and been one-and-done. So Lamar has to get over the playoff hump; he's 0-2 right now. Obviously, he's the reigning MVP and he's done so much great, but that's been the one bugaboo. That's the one black mark on his resume, so he's got to get over the hump.

"Another one is can this offense do it again? They kind of set the world afire last year in part because they took a lot of teams by surprise. It was a brand-new offense unlike anything anybody had really ever seen, kind of a new take on the throwback offense where they ran the ball by far, by far -- not even close -- the most in the league and had the No. 1 offense. You don't usually hear that. You think the No. 1 offense in the league is probably the team that is throwing the ball a lot. Well, the Ravens really kind of defied convention and reinvented the way offense can be played in the NFL. So can they do it again? Or after a full offseason of everyone studying this offense and Greg Roman and Lamar and all those things, are they going to adapt and catch up with the Ravens? That remains to be seen.