Notes From Day 1 Of OTAs: Ryan Fitzpatrick Looks To Strengthen Bonds With His Teammates

-- One of the biggest moments of the day came from third-round pick Dyami Brown, who was finally able to show off his ability as a deep threat. Brown won his matchup against Troy Apke , who was lined up at cornerback, as Taylor Heinicke launched a pass 40-plus yards downfield. Brown made a leap for the ball and came down with it while surrounded by Apke and another defensive player. The play received a noticeable reaction from the offensive players, who let out an "oooh," as Brown wrapped his hands around the pass.

-- Tuesday was also the first chance for media members to see Bobby McCain, who the team signed nearly two weeks ago. McCain prefers not to identify as one specific position in the secondary. Instead, he sees himself as a defensive back who is able to play all positions on the back end of the defense. That should be music to Harris' ears, seeing as how he preaches versatility to his players. All McCain wants to do is "compete and be the best player" he can be, and he made it clear he has every intention of helping Washington win. McCain has recorded at least one interception in the past five seasons and has 30 pass breakups in that span.