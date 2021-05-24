3 Storylines To Follow During Washington's OTAs

2. New faces on the offensive line

Washington is a long way from locking in who the starting five offensive linemen will be, but there will be some new, and technically old faces vying for some of those spots.

Ironically, one of Washington's first moves was to bring back a player it lost in free agency last season. It traded a seventh-round pick in exchange for Ereck Flowers, who signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Flowers made the switch from left tackle to left guard when he signed a one-year deal with Washington in 2019 and wound up having his best statistical season, according to Pro Football Focus, and allowed a career-low two sacks. Four days later, Washington bolstered the offensive line again, this time by taking Texas left tackle Sam Cosmi with its second-round pick. Cosmi is known for his strength and physicality -- he led the Longhorns with 28 knockdown blocks -- and Rivera intends to "put him at left tackle and see how he does."

But Cosmi will not be the only new addition at tackle; the team signed seven-year pro Charles Leno Jr., who had previously spent all of his career with the Chicago Bears. Leno has started the last 93 consecutive games and earned a Pro Bowl vote in 2018, when he recorded his second-best pass-blocking season with a PFF grade of 79.2.