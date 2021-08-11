Keys To The Game: How Washington Will Approach Its First Preseason Game

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Football Team is kicking off the preseason with a road trip to face Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Here are three keys to Thursday's matchup, presented by VanMetre.

1. Seeing how the quarterbacks perform

Ron Rivera and his coaches have seen plenty of snaps from Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke. Even Steven Montez has gotten extended reps due to Kyle Allen nursing an ankle injury. Going against a new defense will tell a lot about where they all are in their development and comprehension of the scheme.

But the biggest thing Rivera is looking for out of his signal-callers: rhythm.

"Getting in and out of the huddle on time, control of the huddle calls and then his cadence, control of his cadence on the line of scrimmage. Is he going through the checks, the processes he needs to?"

The game plan, Rivera said after Tuesday's practice, is going to be basic. The offense isn't going to run any overly complex plays, and rightly so. But the quarterbacks can show they're competent leaders of the unit through communicating with their teammates and delivering accurate passes. To Rivera, it's about spreading the ball around properly and using all the team's assets.