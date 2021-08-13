5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Showdown In FoxBorough

The Washington Football Team travelled to Gillette Stadium to take on Cam Newton and the New England Patriots for their first preseason game and was defeated in a 22-13 loss. Here are five takeaways from the first preseason matchup.

1. Chase Young is still a dude.

It might sound like an insane crossover movie, but Superman got an up-close introduction with the Predator.

Chase Young did not take long to show that he's picked up right where he left off at the end of his Defensive Rookie of the Year season. Cam Newton and the Patriots were facing a 3rd-and-8 at their own 22 yard line when Young enveloped the former No. 1 overall pick. The play initially looked like a sack that resulted in a fumble, but it was eventually ruled as an incomplete pass.