Position Breakdown: Raising The Bar At Cornerback

-- The impact of depth: It's clear that Washington is happy with what it has at the top of the cornerback position, but it's also searching for players who can round the position and keep the secondary competitive when the starters are off the field. McCain has at least one interception in the last five seasons, and Roberts has been an established starter since 2016. The rest of the position also includes Moreland and Greg Stroman, both of whom showed they can have bright spots in Jack Del Rio's scheme. The amount of skillsets makes Harris pleased with the players at his disposal.

"The beautiful thing is we've got great competition, which is what I love," Harris said. "That is the way you get better as a team...by creating competition throughout the organization."

-- Getting up to speed: St-Juste made a strong case for himself in the offseason with some impressive pass breakups. His role is undetermined at this point, although he knows that he'll face better competition regardless of how much he plays. Fortunately, he's already familiar with some of the techniques Washington uses because they're similar to what he used in Minnesota. He still needs to adapt some parts of his game, but he's familiar with some of the techniques used in press coverage. The biggest things he's working on now are zone concepts and communicating with the rest of his teammates on the field.