Position Breakdown: A Mix Of Youth And Experience At Offensive Line

-- All the talent at left guard: Tackle isn't the only position on the offensive line that has multiple players competing for a starting job. Left guard is another spot that could be battled over throughout camp. Schweitzer was named the full-time starter in Week 7 and had the best PFF overall grade of his career. Martin now has more starting experience, and the team brought back Flowers via trade after having one of his better seasons as a guard for Washington in 2019. Charles has also been spending some time there as well, so it's clear Rivera wants to ensure he has the right person in the role.