Position Breakdown: Examining The Quarterbacks

-- A bulkier Heinicke: Heinicke set a goal for himself to come back from the offseason bigger and stronger. Fifteen pounds of what he called "good weight" later, he has achieved that. A lot of what he did to bulk up wasn't too complicated; he was disciplined with his diet and worked out about six days each week. He also trained with Joel Seedman, who focuses more on functional movement as opposed to lifting heavy weights. The reason for it was simple: he wanted to protect himself better on the field. Seeing Heinicke head to the locker room only to come back and score a touchdown against the Buccaneers was exciting, but it's also unsustainable. Whenever his number is called again, Heinicke wants to be in the game from start to finish.