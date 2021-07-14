Position Breakdown: All The Versatility At Safety

-- Determining Forrest's role: One fact about Forrest was made clear during the offseason: he has the skillset to do what's asked of him. Forrest was originally thought to primarily be a special teamer, which is still a possibility, but he also grabbed a pair of interceptions in practice and got the traditional congratulations from Harris. He has speed, Harris said, and he seems "pretty bright." As training camp unfolds and he gets more reps, the coaches will have a better idea of where to put him first.

"Not sure if he'll be a free safety or a strong safety," Harris said. "But I think he's been doing a pretty good job thus far."

-- Confident Kam: It makes sense why Curl is walking around with a little more confidence these days. Last year, he was a couple picks away from being undrafted, and since then he has started 11 games. That conviction is where Harris has seen the most growth in the second-year safety. His role is a bit of a mystery right now, but Curl knows he can play wherever he's needed because he's already done it. No matter where he plays in 2021, whether it be at safety or return to the buffalo nickel position, he's already proven he can compete against top-tier competition.