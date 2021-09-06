Week 1 Power Rankings: 'Don't Sleep On Washington This Season'

Nick Goss: "An excellent defense, which ranked No. 2 in yards allowed and No. 4 in points allowed, carried Washington to an NFC East crown despite a 7-9 record. Washington should be right back in the division title mix this season with an improved offense that will receive better quarterback play after the offseason addition of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Running back Antonio Gibson also is poised for a breakout campaign, and Terry McLaurin has shown signs of being a legit No. 1 wide receiver. Don't sleep on Washington this season."

Randy Gurzi: "There were a lot of teams that used the preseason finale as a dress rehearsal since they get a bye week before the regular season kicks off. That wasn't the case for the Washington Football Team as they rested all of their starters in their final game against the Baltimore Ravens ... Now they can start preparing for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers as they aim to defend their 2020 NFC East title. And they would probably like to also try and win that with a record that's better than the 7-9 they finished with last year."