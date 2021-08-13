WFT Daily: Washington's Young Players Thrived In The Spotlight

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Performance was obviously near the top of Ron Rivera’s list as Washington started the preseason against the Patriots, but it wasn't the only thing he was looking for.

For a handful of players, it was their first time in the spotlight of an NFL game atmosphere, and Rivera wanted to see how they would respond once the pressure started to rise. It's safe to say he was not disappointed in what he saw.

"They really seemed to take it in stride," Rivera told reporters on Friday. "It was really cool to see."