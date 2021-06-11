Efficiency And Explosion: Washington's Search For A Punt Returner

It's worth pointing out that overall, Washington's special teams unit has been relatively solid. It was 15th in efficiency last season, according to Football Outsiders, and it performed even better when considering abnormal factors like weather and altitude, in which case it improved to seventh.

Punt return was undoubtedly an area that showed room for improvement, though. Washington's 5.7 average yards per return ranked near the bottom of the league last season. What's more concerning is that Washington was tied for the fifth-most return attempts (31). Four of the six teams either tied or ahead of it in attempts also had Top 10 return averages.

So, the numbers validate Washington's search for a consistent returner, and Kaczor has two main qualifications, the first of which being efficiency in catching the football. "As elementary as that sounds," Kaczor said, "that's the most important thing, because we're getting the ball back for our offense. All we need to do is possess it."

Sims was the team's most experienced option last year; fumbles were occasionally an issue, but he did have 24 return attempts and 19 fair catches. But Washington now has another savvy returner in Carter, who has made a three-year career out of a core special teams player. Carter averages 9.3 yards per return, and while he has not recorded a touchdown, his longest return was 42 yards. Washington has not had a punt return longer than 40 yards in five seasons.