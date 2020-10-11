5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Rams

1. Alex Smith achieved his ultimate goal of playing again.

Some things are bigger than the final score, and quarterback Alex Smith returning to the field after a life-threatening leg injury is certainly one of them.

Smith, who was named the backup quarterback earlier this week, had not played since Nov. 18, 2018, when a gruesome leg injury resulted in 17 surgeries and a long, arduous recovery.

There were moments when Smith did not know if he would ever walk normally again; about 23 months later, he was back at FedExField in the burgundy and gold.

Smith's return was not what he would have hoped -- he completed nine of his 17 passes for just 37 yards -- but simply taking the field again was a remarkable accomplishment. He did so after Kyle Allen left the game with an arm injury in the second quarter, and despite Allen being cleared to return after halftime, Smith remained under center.