3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Rams

2. Washington has struggled to contain the Rams' offense.

The Rams did whatever they wanted to in the opening 30 minutes. Their first three drives ended in touchdowns, all of which were at least 60 yards, and quarterback Jared Goff started the game 13-for-14 with 194 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing and one passing). Washington's defense, which entered Sunday allowing 338.3 yards per game, gave up 251 over the first two quarters.

Big plays continue to be an issue for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's unit. On the Rams' second touchdown, Kendall Fuller passed off Robert Woods to Landon Collins, but Collins was not there to pick him up. That left Woods running free down the sideline, and after catching the ball in stride he beat both Fuller and Collins for a 56-yard score.