Instant Analysis: Big Plays Hurt Washington's Defense In Loss To Rams

After starting the season as the only NFC East team to win a game in Week 1, Washington has lost four straight by at least two scores.

There were moments when Washington' defense got the better of Goff and the Rams. It forced a 3rd-and-7 at the Los Angeles' 34-yard line on the Rams' opening drive, but that was immediately followed up by a 23-yard catch-and-run from Everett. Washington responded with a 10-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Kyle Allen sprinting into the end zone on a seven-yard scramble to take a 7-6 lead, only for the Rams to respond with the touchdown pass to Woods on their next drive.