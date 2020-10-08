Washington Football Team Vs. Los Angeles Rams Preview: Jared Goff Comes To FedExField

ALL-TIME SERIES

Washington leads the all-time series, 24-11-1.

In 36 games, Washington has outscored the Rams, 837-691.

Washington's first win against the Rams organization came in 1937 when they were known as the Cleveland Rams, outscoring them 16-7.

Washington and the Rams have met four times in the playoffs and are 2-2 against each other. Then last one was in 1986 when Washington defeated Los Angeles, 19-7.

Their most recent meeting was Sept. 17, 2017, when Washington defeated Los Angeles, 27-20, securing the lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Grant in the fourth quarter.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

Head coach Ron Rivera (1st season in Washington)

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (1st)

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (1st)

Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (2nd)

Los Angeles:

Head coach Sean McVay (4th season in Los Angeles)

Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell (1st)

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (1st)

Special teams coordinator John Bonamego (1st)

KEY NEW FACES

Washington:

QB Kyle Allen

RBs Antonio Gibson / J.D. McKissic

TEs Logan Thomas

OL Keith Ismael / Wes Schweitzer

DE Chase Young

LBs Thomas Davis Sr. / Kevin Pierre-Louis

DBs Ronald Darby / Kendall Fuller

Los Angeles:

OLB Leonard Floyd

RB Cam Akers

WR Van Jefferson

BIGGEST STORYLINES

Kevin O'Connell's return to FedExField -- Kevin O'Connell was first hired by Washington in 2017 and quickly rose from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Prior to Washington's game against Miami in 2019, he was named the play-caller.

This year's Week 5 matchup will be the first time O'Connell returns to FedExField as a member of another team and calls plays against Washington's defense, which ranks third in the NFL with 13 sacks this year. Washington bolstered its pass rush by drafting No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, giving them five first-round picks on the defensive line.

In the months since O'Connell was hired by Los Angeles, Washington has restructured its secondary at almost every position. Last year's starting cornerbacks Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar are gone, and in their place are free agent signees Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby. Landon Collins is the only remaining Day 1 starter on the roster from 2019.

The linebacker position has largely stayed the same. Cole Holcomb is entering his second year after a successful rookie season, while Washington re-signed Jon Bostic during free agency. The team also added veterans Kevin Pierre-Louis and Thomas Davis Sr.

Another matchup against a No. 1 overall draft pick -- Washington has had a difficult start to its 2020 season, partly because of the caliber of quarterbacks its defense has seen. So far, it has faced two No. 1 overall picks in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Jared Goff, who was taken No. 1 overall by the Rams in 2016, will be the third.

Goff enters his fourth full season as the team's starter and is coming off his third season leading Los Angeles to a winning record. Although Los Angeles missed the 2019 postseason for the first time in three seasons, Goff still completed 62.9% of his passes for 4,638 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has completed at least 60% of his passes since 2017. The Rams are currently second in the NFC West with a 3-1 record.

This will be just the second time Washington has played against Goff. In the last matchup, which came on Sept. 17, 2017, Goff was 14-of-24 for 219 yard and threw a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked twice during Washington's 27-20 road win.

A new backfield for Los Angeles -- Todd Gurley dominated Los Angeles' running game since being drafted 10th overall in 2015, but after three 1,000-yard seasons, three Pro Bowls, Associated Press 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year honors, Gurley was released this offseason and signed with the Atlanta Falcons.