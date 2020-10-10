3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 5 Matchup Vs. The Rams

3. Pressure QB Jared Goff

Washington has gone up against two of the NFL's most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson, and Baker Mayfield, while not at that level of playmaking ability, has quality mobility as well.

The most traditional quarterback Washington has faced is the Eagles' Carson Wentz, who the defense sacked eight times in a 27-17 victory to open the season. Washington will play another pocket passer when Jared Goff comes to FedExField on Sunday.

The Rams' offensive line has only allowed five sacks on Goff, and the fifth-year veteran has responded by completing a career-high 72% of his passes for 1,063 yards and six touchdowns compared to two interceptions. But if Goff does not have enough time to throw, he will not be able to connect with his bevy of talented pass-catchers like Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. And through four games, Washington is fourth in the league with 14 sacks.

There is also a chance Washington will welcome back pass-rushing phenom Chase Young. After missing last week with a groin injury, Young was a limited participant during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. He leads the team with 2.5 sacks in three games.