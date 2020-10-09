Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Rams, Week 5

"I'm always ready. If you look at my career so far, I've been in the league three years and I've started in at least one game every year. I started one my rookie year, the last game of the year. I think I started 12 last year and now this one. For me it's just always been a mindset of: be ready, and if it doesn't happen, it doesn't. But if it does, at least you're prepared for it. I always go into every game just ready to go in at any point... For me, it's just being ready to go and take advantage of your opportunity when it comes."

"To me, it goes back to the beginning of the schedule. We have four games coming up at the beginning that I was hoping to come out 2-2 going into a stretch where we play four NFC games, three divisional games -- again where we can make some hay. Unfortunately, we're 1-3. We have three divisional games coming up, four conference games, so we're better off putting the ball in the hands of a guy who knows our system, a guy that's been in our system for three years, backed up by a guy who's been in our system before and who's a little bit of a more accomplished quarterback. This is not as much an indictment on Dwayne [Haskins] as much as it is an indictment on the situation and circumstances that we are in."