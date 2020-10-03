3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 4 Matchup Vs. The Ravens

3. More Consistency From Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Washington's first quarter against the Browns was the best Haskins and the offense has looked in the first half this season. He was 5-of-8 for 65 yards and a touchdown, which more than doubled his production in the first quarters against the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals combined. But then he threw two interceptions in the second quarter, which helped the Browns put together a 17-7 halftime lead.

Haskins was back on track in the third quarter, leading two scoring drives that put Washington back on top, 20-17. This time, he completed 6-of-8 passes for 59 yards, including an 11-yard pass to Inman. But a fumble and another interception allowed Cleveland to retake the lead for good, as the Browns turned both turnovers into points.

Rivera and Haskins himself have said he needs to perform better, and Turner wants him to stop trying to make big plays and focus on making the right plays.

"If you do that, you look up at the end of the day and you had a pretty good day," Turner said. "We can't be out there afraid to throw interceptions. I was talking to him today, I said: 'Dwayne, you know you're going to throw another interception this season. It's going to happen. You can't play that way either.' Because it wasn't just the interceptions in the game. There were some other things where we had some opportunities and we didn't take advantage of it."

Rivera wants to see Haskins make the right throws and use the right techniques against the Ravens. He wants Haskins to be aware of the situation and control the huddle. Haskins' focus in practice this week has been showing the growth Rivera wants to see from him.