5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Ravens

4. Kendall Fuller gave Washington easy scoring opportunities.

Kendall Fuller was perhaps Washington's biggest free agent acquisition in March, but he spent the first two games on the sideline nursing a knee injury. After a relatively quiet game against the Browns, he showed why the team was right to bring him back to Washington.

There were 36 seconds left in the first half, and the Ravens were looking to get one last score before the break. As Jackson heaved a pass toward Miles Boykin on the left sideline, Fuller made the grab for the interception and came down with the ball at Baltimore's 37-yard line. Three plays later, Dustin Hopkins kicked a 43-yard field goal to make the score 21-10.

Then, with Washington trailing, 31-10, and less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Ravens targeted Fuller again, but the fifth-year veteran intercepted quarterback Robert Griffin III's pass to Brown at Baltimore's 42-yard line. After a 39-yard pass from Haskins to McLaurin, Haskins plowed into the end zone two plays later on a one-yard run to make the score 31-17.

Fuller now has eight-career interceptions, six of which have come in a Washington uniform.