News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Ravens

Oct 04, 2020 at 05:52 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

game-ball-week-4-ravens
Running back Antonio Gibson bounces a carry outside in the first half of the Washington Football Team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 4, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

Despite the 31-17 defeat, Antonio Gibson, Kendall Fuller and Terry McLaurin were all crucial players for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Here's how they performed against the Ravens:

Game Ball No. 1: Running back Antonio Gibson

Gibson was one of the offensive standouts Sunday. The rookie running back finished the game as the leading rusher for the fourth week in a row. By the end of the game, Gibson had 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Surprisingly, Gibson was also one of the leading receivers, making four catches for 82 yards.

Gibson's longest reception of the day came in the middle of the second quarter. On 3rd-and-11, Gibson, who was split out wide, caught a screen pass from Dwayne Haskins Jr.,﻿ immediately turned up field and exploded down the left side for a 40-yard pickup. Three plays later, Gibson capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

Game Ball No. 2: Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin:

Week after week, McLaurin has proven himself to be the No. 1 option on Washington's offense. This week, it was no different. McLaurin finished the day at the top of the receiving list with a career-high 10 receptions for 118 yards.

The Haskins-to-McLaurin connection was apparent throughout the game and especially in the fourth quarter. On 1st-and-10 from the Baltimore 42-yard-line, Haskins launched a deep ball that McLaurin caught at the three-yard line. The 39-yard gain marked McLaurin's longest reception of the day.

McLaurin, who is the team's leading receiver, now has 387 yards and a touchdown through four games.

Related Links

Game Ball No. 3: Cornerback Kendall Fuller

In his second game back from injury, Fuller proved himself as the team's top cornerback by hauling in a pair of interceptions, the first one off Lamar Jackson and the second against Robert Griffin III.

With 36 seconds left in the second quarter, it seemed that Baltimore would enter halftime with all of the momentum. But then Fuller stepped up and intercepted Jackson's pass intended for Miles Boykin, and a few plays later, Dustin Hopkins converted a 43-yard field goal to make the score 21-10.

Fuller's second interception came with less than four minutes to play in the fourth quarter and set Washington up at the Ravens' 42-yard line. Four plays later, Haskins had a one-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 31-17.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Ravens

The Washington Football Team returned to FedExField to play the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 31-17, falling to 1-3. Here are five takeaways from the Week 4 matchup.
news

Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Falls To The Baltimore Ravens

Washington gained a season-high 343 yards of total offense, but it only only managed to score two touchdowns and a field goal in a 31-17 defeat. 
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Ravens

Washington trails Baltimore, 21-10, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Inactives, Week 4

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 4 Matchup Vs. The Ravens

The Washington Football Team is returning to FedExField for a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are three keys to the game.
news

The Best Is Yet To Come For Antonio Gandy-Golden

Circumstances and a concussion set Gandy-Golden back, but he's beginning to show he's capable of contributing in Washington's offense.
news

Here's How Dwayne Haskins Can Take Advantage Of The Ravens' Pass Defense

Haskins threw three interceptions against the Cleveland Browns last week. Here's how Haskins can have a bounceback game against the Ravens' pass defense.
news

Ron Rivera Will Continue To Put His Trust In Dwayne Haskins

Haskins threw three interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Browns, but Rivera intends to keep supporting him as he continues to develop.
news

Washington-Browns Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-20 loss against the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Snap Counts: Washington-Browns, Week 3

Check out the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Brown on Sept. 27.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Browns

Despite the 34-20 defeat, Dontrelle Inman, Antonio Gibson and Montez Sweat were all crucial players to the Washington Football Team in Cleveland on Sunday.

Advertising