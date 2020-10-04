Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Falls To The Baltimore Ravens

Set up with first-and-goal from the 10-yard line, the Washington Football Team went offsides. On the next play, Dwayne Haskins Jr. took an 18-yard sack. Then came two passes, neither of which were in the end zone, and the Baltimore Ravens took over with a 28-10 lead in the fourth quarter.
After 17 plays and 82 yards, Washington came away with zero points.
Going up against one of the best offenses in the NFL, Washington had six more first downs and nearly equaled their opponents in total offense. Rookie Antonio Gibson amassed 128 of those yards in by far his best game as a pro, while Haskins set career highs in attempts (45), completions (32) and yards (314) and Terry McLaurin caught a career-high 10 passes for 118 yards.
Yet when the clock struck zero, Washington had only managed two touchdowns and a field goal in a 31-17 defeat.
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.(Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Advertising
The scoring discrepancy came down to capitalizing on opportunities. When J.D. McKissic fumbled on Washington's second possession, the Ravens (3-1) opened the scoring two plays later. When Lamar Jackson saw a crease in the defense in the second quarter, he exploded through it, shed Landon Collins' tackle and breezed past everyone else for a 50-yard touchdown. Jackson's electrifying scamper came just three plays after Dustin Hopkins missed a 54-yard field goal, so instead of Washington trailing, 7-3, it was down by 14.
While Washington had an impressive response -- Gibson capped the 10-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run -- Baltimore came right back with a 75-yard drive of its own. On 3rd-and-7, Jackson rolled out left and delivered a perfectly thrown pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the front-left corner of the end zone. Three Washington defenders were close by, but none of them could prevent the 25-yard score.
Trailing, 21-7, Washington (1-3) gained some momentum right before the half off an interception from Kendall Fuller. It could not punch the ball into the end zone, but Hopkins' field goal cut into the Ravens' deficit before the break.
But midway through the third quarter, the Ravens all but put the game away when Jackson connected with Andrews down the seam for a 22-yard touchdown to go ahead, 28-10.
Jackson accounted for 246 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, while Marquise Brown made four catches for 86 yards and Andrews caught all three of his targets for 57 yards and two scores. Defensively, Jon Bostic paced Washington with 14 tackles.