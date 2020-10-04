Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Falls To The Baltimore Ravens

The scoring discrepancy came down to capitalizing on opportunities. When J.D. McKissic fumbled on Washington's second possession, the Ravens (3-1) opened the scoring two plays later. When Lamar Jackson saw a crease in the defense in the second quarter, he exploded through it, shed Landon Collins' tackle and breezed past everyone else for a 50-yard touchdown. Jackson's electrifying scamper came just three plays after Dustin Hopkins missed a 54-yard field goal, so instead of Washington trailing, 7-3, it was down by 14.