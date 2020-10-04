News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Falls To The Baltimore Ravens

Oct 04, 2020 at 04:19 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

instant-analysis-ravens
Dwayne Haskins drops back to pass in the Washington Football Team's 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 4, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Set up with first-and-goal from the 10-yard line, the Washington Football Team went offsides. On the next play, Dwayne Haskins Jr. took an 18-yard sack. Then came two passes, neither of which were in the end zone, and the Baltimore Ravens took over with a 28-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

After 17 plays and 82 yards, Washington came away with zero points.

Going up against one of the best offenses in the NFL, Washington had six more first downs and nearly equaled their opponents in total offense. Rookie Antonio Gibson amassed 128 of those yards in by far his best game as a pro, while Haskins set career highs in attempts (45), completions (32) and yards (314) and Terry McLaurin caught a career-high 10 passes for 118 yards.

Yet when the clock struck zero, Washington had only managed two touchdowns and a field goal in a 31-17 defeat.

PHOTOS: Week 4 - Washington vs. Ravens, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.(Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

vravens-10042020-3
1 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-1
2 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-2
3 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-11
4 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-10
5 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-8
6 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-12
7 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-7
8 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-6
9 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-5
10 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-9
11 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-13
12 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-15
13 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-17
14 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-23
15 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-22
16 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-24
17 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-28
18 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-33
19 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-35
20 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-31
21 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-37
22 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-39
23 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-34
24 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-41
25 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-43
26 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-49
27 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-51
28 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-48
29 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-53
30 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-46
31 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-52
32 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-59
33 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-56
34 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-55
35 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-57
36 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-54
37 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-65
38 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-66
39 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-63
40 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-62
41 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-61
42 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-67
43 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-71
44 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-69
45 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-70
46 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-74
47 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-68
48 / 48
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The scoring discrepancy came down to capitalizing on opportunities. When J.D. McKissic fumbled on Washington's second possession, the Ravens (3-1) opened the scoring two plays later. When Lamar Jackson saw a crease in the defense in the second quarter, he exploded through it, shed Landon Collins' tackle and breezed past everyone else for a 50-yard touchdown. Jackson's electrifying scamper came just three plays after Dustin Hopkins missed a 54-yard field goal, so instead of Washington trailing, 7-3, it was down by 14.

While Washington had an impressive response -- Gibson capped the 10-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run -- Baltimore came right back with a 75-yard drive of its own. On 3rd-and-7, Jackson rolled out left and delivered a perfectly thrown pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the front-left corner of the end zone. Three Washington defenders were close by, but none of them could prevent the 25-yard score.

Related Links

Trailing, 21-7, Washington (1-3) gained some momentum right before the half off an interception from Kendall Fuller. It could not punch the ball into the end zone, but Hopkins' field goal cut into the Ravens' deficit before the break.

But midway through the third quarter, the Ravens all but put the game away when Jackson connected with Andrews down the seam for a 22-yard touchdown to go ahead, 28-10.

Jackson accounted for 246 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, while Marquise Brown made four catches for 86 yards and Andrews caught all three of his targets for 57 yards and two scores. Defensively, Jon Bostic paced Washington with 14 tackles.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Ravens

The Washington Football Team returned to FedExField to play the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 31-17, falling to 1-3. Here are five takeaways from the Week 4 matchup.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Ravens

Despite the 31-17 defeat, Antonio Gibson, Kendall Fuller and Terry McLaurin were all crucial players for the Washington Football Team against Baltimore on Sunday.
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Ravens

Washington trails Baltimore, 21-10, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Inactives, Week 4

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 4 Matchup Vs. The Ravens

The Washington Football Team is returning to FedExField for a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are three keys to the game.
news

The Best Is Yet To Come For Antonio Gandy-Golden

Circumstances and a concussion set Gandy-Golden back, but he's beginning to show he's capable of contributing in Washington's offense.
news

Here's How Dwayne Haskins Can Take Advantage Of The Ravens' Pass Defense

Haskins threw three interceptions against the Cleveland Browns last week. Here's how Haskins can have a bounceback game against the Ravens' pass defense.
news

Ron Rivera Will Continue To Put His Trust In Dwayne Haskins

Haskins threw three interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Browns, but Rivera intends to keep supporting him as he continues to develop.
news

Washington-Browns Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-20 loss against the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Snap Counts: Washington-Browns, Week 3

Check out the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Brown on Sept. 27.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Browns

Despite the 34-20 defeat, Dontrelle Inman, Antonio Gibson and Montez Sweat were all crucial players to the Washington Football Team in Cleveland on Sunday.

Advertising