Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Preview: The Battle Of The Beltway

OPPOSING VIEWPOINT

WashingtonFootball.com also spoke with Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink to gain additional insight about Washington's Week 4 opponent.

As the reigning NFL MVP, what, if anything, can Lamar Jackson improve on entering his third season?

"He did everything well last year, especially running the ball, obviously, breaking the single-season record, and throwing over the middle, throwing with pressure, he performed really well in the red zone, all those things. I mean he led the league in touchdown passes last year. So, he did a lot really well.

"But he can get better, especially in making throws outside the hash marks. And part of that is just mechanics. Lamar has the arm strength. I think it's just that if he can tighten up his mechanics a little bit, he'll just be more accurate on those throws. It's the outs -- 10-yard outs -- it's the sideline throws, it's deep over the middle, deep down to the corners. He can make those, but if he can get it to a higher percentage on those, then the Ravens will be a lot better if they need to throw the ball a lot and they need to stop the clock and they need to come from behind. If he makes those throws, they'll be a lot better, and it'll just stretch defenses, because everybody is kind of just putting their defenders in the middle of the field to defend against the run, to try to take away from Mark Andrews, who was Lamar's top target last year.

And if he can get his outside receivers more involved -- last year, the Ravens had the fewest amount of completions to wide receivers in the whole league -- then teams are going to have to spread out their defenses more, and it's just going to open up more lanes for the running backs and for Lamar to run."

What do you think are the three biggest storylines for the Ravens entering this season?

"I think the biggest one is can they get over the playoff hump? In back-to-back years with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback in the playoffs, they've lost both times and been one-and-done. So Lamar has to get over the playoff hump; he's 0-2 right now. Obviously, he's the reigning MVP and he's done so much great, but that's been the one bugaboo. That's the one black mark on his resume, so he's got to get over the hump.

"Another one is can this offense do it again? They kind of set the world afire last year in part because they took a lot of teams by surprise. It was a brand-new offense unlike anything anybody had really ever seen, kind of a new take on the throwback offense where they ran the ball by far, by far -- not even close -- the most in the league and had the No. 1 offense. You don't usually hear that. You think the No. 1 offense in the league is probably the team that is throwing the ball a lot. Well, the Ravens really kind of defied convention and reinvented the way offense can be played in the NFL. So can they do it again? Or after a full offseason of everyone studying this offense and Greg Roman and Lamar and all those things, are they going to adapt and catch up with the Ravens? That remains to be seen.