Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Ravens, Week 4

"[He's] just everything that was advertised. I know when we were in Carolina, we liked him enough that we wanted to pick him and the Washington Football Team picked him before us. He's a guy that exceeded expectations, and it's one of those things that if everybody knew he was going to be like this, he would've been a first rounder or a second rounder. Just fortunate to have him. Everything he works on he excels at."

"I haven't had cable since high school, so I don't watch ESPN or major TV networks. Usually, after a good game or a bad game, I sort of delete my social media before and after the game. ...So, I could really care less about what page tagged me in or what Twitter has to say. That's just opinion and just noise. It's not in the building. It's not my teammates. It's not people that come up to me after a play and talk to me about what I see out there. So, really it's just being tough, having a resiliency, having a great mindset of understanding that people are going to have things to say about you. People hate on the greatest players. That's just part of the game. But you'd rather have people talk about you than not talk about you because it means you're doing something. I've just got to start figuring out how to do the right something and to win some games and have somebody talk some positive stuff."