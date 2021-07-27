Inside Ron Rivera's Philosophy On Competition

Players will have different standings on the roster; some will be starters, others will be backups or need to prove they deserve to get off the bubble. When it comes to the message Rivera relays to them, it doesn't matter where they are on the depth chart. All they need to focus on is competing and getting better.

Rivera said he'll get a feel for where players are at around the third or fourth week of camp. But for now, he doesn't want to make any assumptions on what he has until the players get a chance to earn their roles.

"Let's find out," Rivera said. "I asked the guys when we got started with OTAs this year: 'Now what?' Everybody wants to get to the top. We got to the top of our division. Now what? What is our plan to go from here? What is your plan now that you're here? I think 'now what' is really what we have to answer."